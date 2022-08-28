Prince Harry angers Meghan Markle with polo match after cheating claims?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry seems to have angered his wife Meghan Markle as he participated in a charity polo match without her following cheating claims.
The Duchess of Sussex had reportedly banned Prince Harry from going to polo matches alone over cheating claims, the International Business Times, citing a source, had reported earlier this month.
Meghan was reportedly concerned after Prince Harry's photos with a blonde mystery girl at a polo match went viral on social media.
However, Meghan Markle’s husband was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.
Dressed in light blue and white team colors, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, galloped across a polo pitch set against the unusual backdrop of the Rockies.
