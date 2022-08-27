Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's newborn son's nickname is 'Simba'

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor welcomed a kid earlier this month. Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their newborn son, who made his first trip home on August 26.
The Neerja actress's sister Rhea Kapoor then took to Instagram to share the moments with fans, revealing the nickname she has for her newborn nephew.
Rhea Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram story in which the house is seen decorated with blue and yellow balloons and banners put up with "Welcome Home Baby Kapoor Ahuja" written on them. Rhea shared the video revealing that her nephew's nickname is 'Simba". She wrote, "Welcome Home our Simba!"
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.
Meghan Markle adorably said 'thanks my love' to her husband Prince Harry on her podcast
Kim Kardashian would not let her ex hubby Kanye West 'control' her life anymore with his antics
Princess Beatrice has been warned that Meghan Markle could invite her podcast
Prince Harry’s close pal offers some insight into the plans for Archie and Lilibet’s future in the US
Netflix has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming action-thriller series 'Santo'
Meghan Markle's South African fans are upset after she talked about her son Archie’s room catching fire