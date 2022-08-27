Are Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm romantically involved?

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are reportedly dating and have even gone to dates "secretly."

The reports come after the Top Gun: Maverick star recently joined Friends’ alum on her television series The Morning Show for its third season.

An anonymous source told Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine that after Hamm was cast for the drama, Aniston and he were totally smitten with one another.

As per the insider, Aniston and Hamm have gone on “secret dates” while adding that “there’s no doubt that Jon is completely captivated by Jen.”

The We're the Millers star has always had a thing for Hamm but they both were in serious relationships whenever they met, claims the source.

“They’ve crossed paths before, but she’s always had a husband by her side. Not this time!” the source shared.

The last time that Aniston was in a serious relationship was with Justin Theroux, with whom she tied the knot in 2015 and got divorced in 2018.

As for Hamm, he has been dating Anna Osceola since 2015 and the duo made their relationship official at an afterparty for the 94th Academy Awards this March.

There may not be any truth to the rumours as neither Aniston nor Hamm were photographed together nor have they confirmed the speculations.