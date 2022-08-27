Keanu Reeves surprises British couple as he crashes their nuptials

Keanu Reeves turned a British couple's wedding into an extra special affair by accepting their invite to their reception party.

The newlyweds James and Nikki Roadnight were set to married in Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire on Monday when they get to know that the Matrix actor was staying in the same hotel.

The groom invited the superstar to their reception, who was hanging out in the bar, and Keanu was “very friendly and said he [would] come later,” the wife told Newsweek.

“We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!” Nikki told the publication.

During the party, a hotel staff member told Nikki that a “very special guest” was waiting for her and wanted to speak to her and when she saw the guest, she was in for the surprise of a lifetime.

“It was all very exciting. I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” the bride gushed.

"He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!" she added.

“My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell ‘Speed’ as she took the photo,” Nikki shared. “We laughed about that as it’s one of his older films! We are big fans.”

The happy bride said that even though their evening was already “perfect” and “magical,” Keanu’s presence at the ceremony made the special day “out of this world.”

"Keanu Reeves dropping by to say hello was just out of this world. Something to remember and the start of many more adventures together," she said.