Prince Harry’s pal breaks silence on life plans for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry’s pal has finally shared some insight into what the royal envisions for his son Archie and daughter Lilibet, in the US.

This revelation has been made by Prince Harry’s close friend Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras, in an interview with People magazine.

He started off by saying, “[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family.”

“He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”

Before concluding he added, “Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that's really what he always wanted. I'm very happy for them."