Meghan Markle shares sweet nickname for husband Prince Harry on Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have won over the hearts of their millions of fans with their adorable display of affection and support over the years
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have adorable nicknames for each other. Recently, Meghan let the nickname casually slip on her newly launch Archetypes podcast,
In the first episode titled, the Misconception of Ambition, Meghan, 41, spoke with the guest, her friend and tennis legend Serena Williams as Harry made an impromptu appearance on the podcast.
Meghan and Williams greeted Harry by saying "hello." In response, he also greeted Williams. As Harry went to leave the room, Meghan revealed her touching pet name for her husband, saying, “Thanks, my love!" The much-anticipated podcast gave the listeners a rare insight into Meghan and Harry’s relationship.
Earlier, during an interview whilst on tour in South Africa, the duchess revealed to Tom Bradly that she calls Harry "H".
Harry also revealed that he refers to his wife as "Meg", while being filmed during an Invictus Games Reception in April 2018.
