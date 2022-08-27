Harry must 're-do' or 'drop his memoirs' to avoid 'cut-off' from Royal family

Prince Harry has been warned of Royal family completing cutting him off if he doesn't choose one of the two options about the content of his bombshell tell-all memoir.
According to Express, royal expert Angela Levin the royal has to carefully choose either of the options before he tells his side of the story.
She explained that the duke of Sussex should either "re-do" the content of his book from the get-go or “drop his memoirs” if he wants to patch up with the rest of the members of the royal family.
"Something he badly needs to keep his commercial life going, if nothing else or go ahead still attacking his 'trapped' family, be ready for cut-offs,” she said.
Opening up on his much-anticipated book, Harry previously shared that the content of the book will be “accurate and wholly truthful.’
