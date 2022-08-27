Princess Beatrice warned about Meghan Markle’s ‘risky venture’

FileFootage

Princess Beatrice would be making a mistake if she agrees to join Meghan Markle on upcoming episodes of her Archetypes podcast, said a royal expert.



Taking to his YouTube channel Daily News Headlines, Neil Sean claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly trying to reach out to Princess Beatrice.

"One person that has been asked and is yet to say yes and one has to wonder why is, of course, Prince Beatrice – a good friend of Harry and Meghan – but a very risky venture for her to do,” the expert said.

"Because of course, everything will be dissected and more importantly what could she talk about?"

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently told Express that the York sisters are likely to play a pivotal role in maintaining the link between after Sussexes and the royal family after the memoir.

“It has been recently reported that Harry’s memoir has been postponed, which makes sense if there is to be any reconciliation between the royal family and the Sussexes.”

“However, we will have to await events and Beatrice and Eugenie may, behind the scenes, be pivotal in how things play out,” the expert added.