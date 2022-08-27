Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick, Kimberly Stewart look ‘really cute’ together

Kourtney Kardashian is all supportive of ex Scott Disick’s new romance with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly Stewart as she believes that the two “complement” each other well.

An insider told Hollywood Life that The Kardashians star thinks that Flip It Like Disick alum has found a “good match” with Stewart and that they make a “really cute” couple.

“Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott,” the insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation,” the source added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “believes that this is good for Scott because she knows Scott so well. She knows that Kimberly is a good person and an excellent mother.”

“Aside from this, Kourtney actually thinks that they look really cute together and complement each other well,” the outlet shared.

Kardashian and Disick’s relationship began in 2006 and the two dated on and off till 2015 when they finally called it quits following which Kardashian married Travis Barker.

They share three kids together; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 and have maintained a successful co-parenting relationship throughout these years.

The insider went on say that Kardashian would love nothing more than Disick to “settle down” into a “healthy relationship” and she “totally supports” this.

Disick and Stewart “have her blessing,” the insider said before adding, “she knows that Kimberly will always have his best interest in mind, and she is not in it for money or anything like that.”

“Kourtney is so in love with Travis she wants everyone to experience the kind of love they have. She’s hoping this works out for Scott,” the outlet shared.

Previously, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Disick and Stewart have been “dating for few months,” however, things between them are not “serious yet.”