Prince Harry’s ‘rebel royal’ strategy against Prince William exposed: ‘'David and Goliath!’

Prince Harry and Prince William have come under fire for their ‘continued’ rebel fights like “David versus Goliath.”

The University of London, professor Pauline MacLaran issued this claim in her interview with Express UK.

She began by admitting, “I think Prince Harry will be looking to position himself as the rebel royal - a rebel with a cause as it were.”

“Rebel brands challenge the mainstream - in this case, the traditional strictures placed on members of the Royal Family - and gain support from their 'David versus Goliath' narratives.”

“So Harry is likely to suggest he is a victim of the (royal) system and now he is fighting for his freedom, etc.”

Before concluding, MacLaran added, “This type of approach will sit comfortably with Meghan's podcast series that also has rebel connotations.”