Friday August 26, 2022
Jennifer Garner recalls playful childhood memories in latest IG post

By Web Desk
August 26, 2022

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner took to her social media handle and recalled beautiful memories from her childhood in the latest post.

On Friday, 50-year-old Garner, who often shares posts from her personal and professional life with fans online, turned to her Instagram handle and gave fans a hilarious look at her throwback 'teenage dirtbag moments' as she hopped onto the new TikTok trend.

The Yes Day actress shared several snaps from a hilarious cross-eyed snap to a nun costume and her high school photo as the 13 Going On 30-star post against San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge while smiling sheepishly.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was also invited to attend the wedding of her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez but was unable to attend due to previous work commitments.