Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez debuts new tattoo

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has treated fans to a snap of a new tattoo of two winged cherubs, six months after the tragic loss of one of her twin babies.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model gave an insight into her trip to the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, as she unveiled her new ink.
The former sales assistant, 28, and the footballer, 37, announced the tragic loss of their baby boy in childbirth on April 18 - their daughter Bella Esmeralda survived.
Georgina could be seen as Madrid-based tattooist Berni inked the design onto her forearm, with the design visible on an iPad.
She looked as stylish as ever, opting for a slinky pink mini dress with a diamond-encrusted choker.
It comes days after Georgina made a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal.
