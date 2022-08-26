Britney Spears’ new song is the 'confidence booster' she needed after K-Fed drama

Britney Spears' latest song which she released in collaboration with Sir Elton John is the "confidence booster" she needed after Kevin Federline feud.

An insider told Hollywood Life that if the Piece of Me songstress’ duet gets successful then she will be back in the studio recording her next track.

However, the source shared a heartbreaking news for the singer’s fan revealing that she will not be performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards despite fans’ high hopes.

“The rumor that Britney would be performing likely started when MTV called the label to get clearance to play the song, but Britney is not performing the song in any way, shape, or form,” the source said. “No video, no virtual, no live, nothing.”

Moving on to the positive side, the insider noted that the new song is “exactly what Britney needed right now. After just going through all of that drama with Kevin.”

“She really needed a confidence booster, and this is it,” the insider said referring to the recent remarks of her former husband that her sons, Sean and Jayden, have decided not to meet her.

“She is so excited for this song to come out and she really and truly feels that this is going to put her back on the map,” the outlet shared. “For years, Britney forgot who she was and how much her music influenced millions of people.”

“If this song is a success, which so many believe it will be, she will be ready to record again on her own and with other artists,” the source said.

The song, which hit the major streaming services Thursday night, created a major buzz among the fans with just the snippets that were being shared by Spears and John on their respective social media platforms before the track was released.

“She’s super happy with her vocals on it and proud of the song overall. Her fans have already gone wild for the snippets that are out there too, so that’s given her a big boost of strength and confidence ahead of the release,” another source said.

Concluding the statements, the insider said, “She’s feeling very empowered and excited about this song.”

The hotly released number marks the first song of the singer after her conservatorship was terminated in 2021 and also her first song after six year hiatus.







