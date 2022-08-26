Britney Spears disappears from Instagram shortly before new song release

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram shortly before the release of her first song in six years with Sir Elton John titled Hold Me Closer hit the streaming services.

Dishing on her feelings, the Oops!... I Did It Again hit-maker took to Twitter to talk about her hotly released song and how she feels collaborating with the legendary singer.

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time @eltonofficial,” Spears wrote.

“I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me!!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!” she added.

In another tweet, the Princess of Pop shared, “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy… yes I choose happiness today.”

“I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!!,” she continued.

Concluding her tweets, Spears wrote, “Yes … I choose happiness and joy today!!!”

Spears’ latest track is an updated version of John’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer, which also marks her comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the mother of two since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.