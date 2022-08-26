Prince William and Kate praised for ‘big change’ amid Windsor move

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced to relocate from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on Windsor ground.

The latest move is set to bring a major change in the duke and duchess of Cambridge’s lives as well as for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are set to move into a new school,

Amid the big changes, royal experts Christine Ross and Christine Garibaldi have lauded William and Kate’s gesture to stay close to the family amid the tough times.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Ross said, "It's such a big change, and I think for little ones with these big changes, it's nice to have some solid family time.”

"You're surrounded by family and this is sort of an annual tradition for them, to go to Balmoral for the summer trip,” she added.

The commentators also praised the Cambridges for taking a commercial flight this summer for their holiday in Balmoral, Scotland.

"it's a very short flight, there is no first class, she [Kate] is just kind of you know, roughing it like everybody else," the expert claimed.

Garibaldi also added: "I would love to be just another passenger on that flight” to get the chance to see her. "I know there is a video circulating around of her just you know, being just like us, de-boarding and wrangling the kids and getting everyone together,” she added.