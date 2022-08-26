Actress Yoon Jin Yi's marriage rumors with non-celebrity partner: Deets Inside

Actress Yoon Jin Yi will soon join the list of married celebrities as she announced her wedding plans.



On 26 August, Soompi reported that Jin Yi will be tying the knot with her boyfriend on October 22 and the pair is now organizing the specifics of the wedding.

The actress' agency also confirmed her wedding news and said that the thirty-two-year-old actress Jin Yi will get married in a small ceremony in Seoul.

Her future husband-to-be is four years older than her and supposedly works in banking. It appears that the couple has been dating for roughly a year.

Although Jin Yi made her television debut in the drama A Gentleman's Dignity, a smash at the time of its 2012 airing, she chose a variety of TV shows afterwards.

Her latest hit KBS is a Young Lady and Gentleman.