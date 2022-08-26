Netflix drops upcoming 'Devil in Ohio' movie trailer: 'Unravel the mysterious'

Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming Netflix thriller suspense series Devil in Ohio featuring Emily Deschanel on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



An adaptation of Daria Polatin's novel of the same name, Devil in Ohio is a story about a 15-year-old girl who manages to escape a mysterious satanic cult, only to meet a psychiatrist.

The story unfolds as the psychiatrist learns about her truth and becomes determined to protect her patient, risking her family and her own life in the process.







Cast:

Emily Deschanel

Sam Jaeger

Gerardo Celasco

Madeleine Arthur

Xaria Dotson

Alisha Netwon

Naomi Tan





Release Date:

Created by Daria Polatin, the show is all set to premiere on September 2, on Netflix.





Check out the Trailer:







