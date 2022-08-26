 
Friday August 26, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix drops upcoming 'Devil in Ohio' movie trailer: 'Unravel the mysterious'

Netflix shares the trailer for 'Devil in Ohio' featuring Emily Deschanel in the lead role

By Web Desk
August 26, 2022
Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming Netflix thriller suspense series Devil in Ohio featuring  Emily Deschanel on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

An adaptation of Daria Polatin's novel of the same name, Devil in Ohio is a story about a 15-year-old girl who manages to escape a mysterious satanic cult, only to meet a psychiatrist.

The story unfolds as the psychiatrist learns about her truth and becomes determined to protect her patient, risking her family and her own life in the process.

Cast:

  • Emily Deschanel
  • Sam Jaeger
  • Gerardo Celasco
  • Madeleine Arthur
  • Xaria Dotson
  • Alisha Netwon
  • Naomi Tan


Release Date:

Created by Daria Polatin, the show is all set to premiere on September 2, on Netflix.


Check out the Trailer: