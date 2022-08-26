Amber Heard seems to be in hot waters after losing trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard seemed to be in hot waters as her Hollywood friends, with whom she used to party, have reportedly snubbed the actress.
Johnny Depp and Heard's defamation trial ended in June after the jury ruled in favour of the Prates of The Caribbean actor, but the Aquaman actress is still facing its aftermath.
Heard, according to a source in Hollywood, got snubbed by Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie when she allegedly reached them for help after losing a defamation case.
Heard, who also failed to get financial support from her alleged ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, was forced to relocate to a smaller house as she lost out on money and any new projects.
"Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they'll help her with a place to stay," the source said. "She's getting snubbed and, in many cases, flat out ghosted."
Amber Heard is reportedly trying to find new support after being shunned by her old Hollywood friends.
