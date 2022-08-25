Meghan Markle making Netlfix dreams come true by making Archie, Lilibet ‘TV superstars’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle will be ‘eager’ to add Archie and Lilibet to Netflix’s payroll.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, in an interview with Bella Magazine.

He started off by hypothesizing the possibility of the two kids being centre stage for Netflix, in the coming years.

After all, “How could you have a fly-on-the-wall docuseries and not feature the children?”

He was quoted saying, “So, are they going to turn Archie and Lilibet into TV superstars just because Netflix is paying them a lot of money?”

“If the sums of money involved are accurate - Netflix are going to want more than footage of Prince Harry doing the washing up.”

“They'll have to show some of the reality of life inside the world of Harry and Meghan. We could see who wears the trousers, and their arguments and rows.”

“You can imagine the revelations that could come out from conversations being filmed and broadcast.”

During the course of his chat, he also branded the streaming giant partnership as “desperate” and “contradictory” to the couple’s ongoing demands for privacy.

Before concluding he added, “How can a couple that are so fiercely protective of their privacy open their doors up to Netflix for a docuseries? The contradictions are enormous. They told us they wanted to go and live a quieter, lower-profile life.