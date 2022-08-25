Meghan Markle planning to ‘settle scores’ with ‘brand scheming’

Meghan Markle is being bashed for trying to ‘settle her scores’ with the Royal Family through her newly released podcast, Archetypes.

This insight has been brought forward by showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield, in her chat with GB News.

She was quoted telling the publication, “The claim of her being criticized for being ambitious… you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince.”



“That’s called hitting the jackpot. You’ve won the lottery when you’ve married a prince.”

“And I really think – outside looking in – just content-wise, that there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast. And that is settling scores.”

“Specifically, with this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming.”

“The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact they weren’t necessarily good friends.”

Before concluding they added, “And he also questions her Procter and Gamble story. Now, she goes into all of those things in the very first episode of her podcast.”