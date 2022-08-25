Pakistan kit for Asia Cup 2022 revealed

DUBAI: The playing kit of the Pakistan cricket team for the Asia Cup 2022 was revealed during a photoshoot of the squad for the tournament.
The squad is in the UAE to participate in the event starting August 27.
Pakistan will play their first match on Sunday against the arch-rivals India in Dubai.
The team had a training session on Wednesday at the ICC Academy where they also interacted with the Indian players.
The handshake of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli ahead of their clash is the talk of the town since then.
