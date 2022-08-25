Meghan Markle accused of thinking ‘nothing good enough’: Mansion not housing unit’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being called out for believing that “nothing is ever good enough” despite having lived in a large mansion, “not a housing unit.”



This call-out has been issued by royal commentator and author Angela Levin.

She took to Twitter to issue the scathing accusation and blasted the Duchess for ‘never finding anything enough’.

The expert penned “In her podcast, Meghan called the High Commissioner's mansion in South Africa where she H and A were staying a 'housing unit’.”

“Similar to when she dismissed her £32million wedding telling Oprah it was for the public as she wanted something 'authentic.' Nothing ever enough for her.”