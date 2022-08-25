TWICE upcoming album ‘Between 1&2’ marks over 1 million pre-orders

TWICE’s upcoming mini album already is in the limelight for all the right reasons.
According to official announcement made by JYP Entertainment TWICE’s upcoming mini album BETWEEN 1&2 had surpassed 1 million copies in pre-orders as of August 24, 2022.
With a rise of almost 300,000 from their previous personal record of about 700,000 established by their third studio album Formula of Love: O+T=3 last year, this represents the group's biggest amount of stock pre-orders for an album.
Following BLACKPINK and Aespa, TWICE is the only girl group in history to reach 1 million stock pre-orders.
Currently, BETWEEN 1&2, THE ALBUM, Girls, and BORN PINK by BLACKPINK are the only four girl group albums to achieve the record.
For those unaware, the band will make a comeback with upcoming mini album on August 26, 2022.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez flew to Italy for honeymoon after second wedding in Georgia
Demi Lovato says 'it's not okay' to date older men thinking it will be 'fun' for young girls
Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated podcast 'Archetypes' premiered on August 23
US university adds Taylor Swift course in their literature syllabus
Kate Middleton is reportedly looking forward to carry out 'normal' duties for her kids
Prince Harry called to reconsider the release of his incoming memoir as it won’t be ‘a good idea’