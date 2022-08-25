Olivia Wilde says 'vicious' ex Jason Sudeikis shows his 'nastiness' in public

Olivia Wilde says she was stunned when when ex-partner Jason Sudeikis humiliated her with custody papers in public.

The director was she was on stage promoting her new movie Don't Worry Darling when she was handed over the documents.

Admitting that she felt them move was 'nasty', Wilde told Variety: “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.

She continued: "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship,"

“The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that’s really sad.

"I chose to become an actress - I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful," she continued.

Jason and Wilde parted ways at the start of 2021. The mother-of-two is currently dating singer Harry Styles.