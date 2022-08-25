Asia Cup 2022: Why is Indian team staying at Palm Jumeirah resort?

A view of Palm Jumeirah resort in Dubai. Courtesy CNN

DUBAI: The Indian team has chosen to stay separately from other teams after the squad arrived in the UAE to participate in the Asia Cup 2022 starting August 27.

The Men in Blue have selected Palm Jumeirah resort while all the other teams including Pakistan are staying at a hotel in Business Bay.

This is not the first time that the Indian team has preferred the resort. During the T20 World Cup last year, the Virat Kohli squad stayed there separately from all the participating nations in the international tournament.

The training of the Indian team in the Asia Cup is scheduled in the evening and the second session is also scheduled after the sunset amid the very hot weather in UAE.



The ICC Academy in Dubai is the training hub for all the participating teams. All arrangements for the Asia Cup are made by the Asian Cricket Council, whose president Jay Shah is also the chief of the Indian board.