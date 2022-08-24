Why Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ creator made life-or-death challenges into kids games

The creator of Netflix’s Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has finally dished on his real reasons for basing the games in the show on childhood memories.

This admission has been brought to light by the creator of The Hollywood Reporter, and he explained, “I wanted to make this show for people to realize that the world is unfair, and ask themselves why and where we can start to make changes. I’m not trying to say that capitalism is bad in and of itself — I just wanted to raise this question about what we can do to change our system to a fairer one.”

The reason I created the show was to convey this message, but at the same time, I also wanted to be successful; I wanted to make money. I think it’s just normal that we have this business happening around Squid Game because we live in a capitalistic society.”

“There has been a lot of investment put into this show, and the reason is to make money out of it. So, in a competitive and capitalistic world, I think these businesses happening is just natural.”