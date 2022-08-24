'Darlings' star Vijay Verma signs up for 'Lust Stories 2'

India actor Vijay Verma is all set to swoon audiences with yet another powerful performance.

The star, who is basking in the success of his new Netflix movie Darlings, has now been signed up for the next film Lust Stories 2.

The project is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, who has also worked with Verma on projects like The Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

As per Pinkvilla, the character of Vijay in Lust Stories 2 will be something entirely different from the characters he donned before. The shooting will start as soon as the female lead is locked.

On the other hand, director R Balki has roped in actors for his segment of Lust Stories 2 Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, and Neena Gupta. Kajol will play the lead in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s part, meanwhile, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash are headlining in Konkona Sen Sharma’s portion.

The announcement date of the Lust Stories 2 is not announced by the filmmakers yet.