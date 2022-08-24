Prince Harry to ‘burn the Royal Family down’ with memoir? Expert weighs in

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is highly-anticipated in royal circles with some suggesting that it’ll be full of juicy revelations about the Royal Family. However, one expert believes that Harry won’t go the ‘salacious’ route.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently shared her thoughts about the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book that is expected to hit shelves at the end of this year, telling Express UK that she doesn’t think Prince Harry has it ‘in his DNA’ to destroy his family.

One expert believes Prince Harry won’t go the ‘salacious’ route in his upcoming memoir

As per Schofield: “I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be.”

“I don’t think that it is in Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family,” she added.

Schofield then concluded: “I don’t think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself.”