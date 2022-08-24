Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s claim about Archie

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has rejected Meghan Markle’s claim she made on the first episode of her much-awaited Spotify podcast.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019.
Piers Morgan dismissed Meghan Markle’s claim, saying “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.”
“Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance? Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”
Earlier, royal expert Chris Ship shared Meghan’s comment “Meghan Markle says Archie's room caught fire during her and Harry’s Royal Tour of South Africa and it left everyone in tears - and yet she still had to an official engagement that night which she said doesn’t “make any sense”.
The real reason Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ creator used children’s games in the show
Britney Spears, Sir Elton John song 'Hold Me Closer' to be released on 26th August 2022
Sarah Hyland got married to Wells Adams in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘wanting their cake and eat it too’
Markle Markle´s podcast series is being carried on Spotify
Joe Kerry explains why he prefers performing under the alias in the latest interview