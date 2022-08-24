Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘feel the wrath’ of their ‘calculated provocation’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against pursuing the FIrm 'any further' with their 'calculated provocation'.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, in his interview with Express UK.

There, he addressed the couple's behaviour and admitted, “They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.”

“It’s a calculated provocation on their part,” the expert added before warning, “They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the Queen.”

Especially since, “To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal.”