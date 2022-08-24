BLACKPINK Jennie, BTS V together in New York trip? YG explains

BLACKPINK Jennie & BTS V will be together in New York this week, YG entertainment issued another respond regarding dating rumors.

Earlier in May, dating rumors between Jennie and V were spread after a Jeju island photo viral on internet.

At that time BLACKPINK agency issued a statement saying that “they had nothing to say regarding the matter.”

On August 24, BTS V greeted the media at Incheon International Airport on his trip to New York, United States.

Almost immediately some fans wondered if V was scheduled to meet Jennie, while others pointed out how all four members of BLACKPINK were slated to fly to New York on August 25.

Meanwhile, YG entertainment denied the dating rumors and commented that “BLACKPINK intend on carrying out a very tightly packed schedule once they leave on August 25, including attending the MTV music awards as well as various other schedules for their 2nd full album comeback.” (sic)