Angry over remarks about Super Bowl performance, Shakira ignores Jennifer Lopez wedding

Jennifer Lopez offended Shakira when the 'Waka Waka' singer had just started dealing with her breakup with her partner Jerard Pique.
Lopez said her Super Bowl Half Time Show performance with Shakira was the worst idea.
Even though she did not speak against Shakria, the Columbian singer's fans are convinced that Lopez's remakes must have hurt her.
Shakira did not congratulate Jennifer Lopez on her marriage to Hollywood star Ben Affleck.
She did not even care to press the like button on Jennifer's wedding pictures that were liked by thousands of people on Instagram Tuesday.
Demi Lovato shares their thoughts on starting acting at young age
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger to release on August 25
Katie Price, Paddy and Christine McGuinness, and Julia Bradbury are also nominated.
News of the co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex...
Jennifer gives fans a pleasant surprise as she returns to social media
Emily Carey speaks on her decision to remove her Twitter handle