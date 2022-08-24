Meghan Markle shares a horrific incident of her life in new podcast

Meghan Markle has detailed how her and Prince Harry's son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom on the their royal tour to South Africa.
The Duchess of Sussex recounted the experience on her long-awaited Archetypes podcast, released on Spotify on Tuesday, in a conversation with tennis star Serena Williams.
Prince Harry's wife said: "There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room."
Archie and Lilibet's mom added : “We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.”
The couple had dropped their young son off at the housing unit they were staying in for a sleep straight after flying in for their official tour in 2019.
Archie’s then nanny, named only as Lauren – a Zimbabwean who liked to tie him on her back with a mud cloth – had taken him downstairs with her instead while she went to get a snack, just as the heater in the nursery caught fire.
