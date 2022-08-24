Expert shares her thoughts on Meghan Markle's clip introducing her new venture

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle spoke boldly during her first episode of the Archetypes podcast on Tuesday.

To promote the episode, Spotify released a short video of the Duchess of Sussex introducing her new venture. Meghan, in the clip, explained: "People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know - certainly not in the past few years where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to ‘Hey, it’s me! I’m just excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered and yes, it’s fun."

Body language expert and voice analyser Judi James give her thoughts on the clip and the episode in conversation with express.co.uk.



Judi commented: "It’s a common phenomenon for people who have been seen in public and in the media frequently and regularly, like reality stars, to still have a burning desire to ‘let people see the real me’, as Meghan states here, with a dramatic ‘Hey. It’s me!’ that suggests this is the authentic or ‘true’ version of Meghan who has been hiding there all the time.



"For most people ‘real’ might mean being filmed in slippers and joggers as they slouch around at home, but Meghan’s version of ‘real’ looks as elegant and smartly groomed as ever, sitting cross-legged and poised at the end of a sofa with a microphone dangling in front of her torso," the expert continued.