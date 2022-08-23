Meghan Markle will sit down with Queen to discuss Tom Bower’s claim?

Meghan Markle could have an awkward interaction with the Queen during her visit to the UK with Prince Harry in September.

A royal butler Grant Harrold said that the Sussexes’ meeting with the monarch may not be a pleasant one considering the timing of the visit after Tom Bower’s explosive book.

"Meghan will have read what The Queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip's funeral. I don't see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it's true,” the butler told OK! magazine.

Harrold said that "it's one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed."

"The Queen is such a diplomatic lady, she's not the type to bring it up. I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise," he explained.

"What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies,” he added.