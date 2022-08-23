Britney Spears pens shocking details of life under conservatorship: ‘Blessed to be traumatized’

Britney Spears revealed that she had to have her blood drawn during conservatorship and how nurses used to watch her change three times a day.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Toxic singer penned more horrific details of her life under the 13-year-long conservatorship.

“Oh dear God … to all the nurses who came to that place during those 4 months … watching me change 3 times a day … showering like I was in prison,” Spears wrote in her social media post.

“And don't forget the drawing of blood… every Wednesday I would be weak as (expletive) while my family enjoyed my beach house in Destin!!!” the Princess of Pop added.

“Oh dear God, I am so blessed to be traumatized and to never have a day go by where I’m not bitter as (expletive) because they all got away with it!!!” the Grammy winner continued.

“Oops and don’t forget, you dear folks, people sitting down and doing blood pressure over 3 times just to get it RIGHT!!!” the singer went on with her rant.

Further revealing that her only outing once a week was going for therapy, Spears wrote, “And my one outing a week to therapy driving 20 mph to get there… life goes on… not a big deal AT ALL.”

“I mean AT ALL!!! Just want to send my love and remembrance to those who cleverly TOOK CARE OF ME BUT ALSO HAD ME IN A CHAIR WORKING FOR THEM for 10 hours a mother (expletive) day!!!”

Concluding her post, Spears added, “I’m just saying … stay gold folks !!! It’s a (expletive) race people !!! Life comes fast if and if you don’t move fast, you might just miss it!!!”

Spears was put under the legal binding in 2008 and finally got her freedom 13 years later in 2021. She often shares details of her life under conservatorship and how cruel her family was towards her.