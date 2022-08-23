William and Kate’s decision to relocate from London to Windsor termed ‘disgraceful’

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton will move from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate, an official statement from the Place confirmed on Monday.

However, the campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess’ relocation to Adelaide Cottage ‘disgraceful’ amid the current inflation crisis.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic group, said: “While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate?

“This is disgraceful,” he remarked.

Smith, whose organization also campaigns for an elected head of state, further stated, “All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating and staffing.”

He also noted that the Crown Estate was “a state-owned property empire that is supposed to make money for the Treasury.”

William and Kate’s decision to move into their new home in Adelaide Cottage has been dubbed as an attempt to give their children a "normal" family life, a royal source revealed.

The duke and the duchess will be moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house in Windsor’s private Home Park. The new home will allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.