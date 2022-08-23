Aryan Khan returns to Instagram with sweet siblings pics, dad Shah Rukh Khan reacts

Aryan Khan has finally returned to Instagram after a year-long hiatus and his latest post has left the internet into a frenzy.
Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son has shared a few adorable snaps with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, leaving fans in awe.
The cute snaps turned out a real treat for Aryan’s fans, who showered the adorable post with love and praise. Aryan, 24, simply captioned the post, "Hat-trick."
In one of the shared pictures, Aryan was seen dressed in an olive T-shirt and denim jacket. While Suhana rocked an off-shoulder denim co-ord, AbRam looked super cute in a black hoodie, paired with denim jeans.
The latest post garnered more than 300,000 likes within a couple of hours of being shared. Among the ones who commented was Aryan’s dad, SRK, who hilariously wrote, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!"
Replying to his father’s comment, Aryan wrote, "I'll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha,” sending fans into a frenzy.
Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months back, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's drugs-on-cruise case.
