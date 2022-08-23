Neymar gives a shoutout new release of BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom': watch

Neymar gives a shoutout to new release of BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom': watch

Neymar da Silva Santos appears to have taken a liking to BLACKPINK’s new release, Pink Venom and has voiced his love for the track all over social media since its release.

The Brazilian soccer star took to twitter and gave a shoutout, writing, "Gostei Dessa (I like it)".

Check it out below:

According to reputable sources, this is the fastest track by a female artist in YouTube's history.



To add to the celebrations, the music video has even surpassed the 100 million mark, an achievement in just over 24 hours.



According to the announcement made by World Music Awards, the popular South Korean girl quartet even rests at No.1 on the US iTunes charts, for the second time in a row.