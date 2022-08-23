PCB needs to manage Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam's workload, advises ex-cricketer

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and captain Babar Azam celebrate during a T20 World Cup 2021 match. -AFP/File

Experts and former players have been urging the cricket authorities to manage the workload of top players to save them from getting injured.



Recently, in a major setback to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 and the England series due to a knee injury which he suffered during the Sri Lanka series.

Former cricketer Sikandar Bakht spoke to Geo Pakistan on the matter and advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to manage the workload of top players like Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam.

Here's what Sikandar Bakht advised to PCB:



