Netflix Upcoming Movie 'Lou', Trailer, release date, cast list, and more

Tuesday August 23, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix shares trailer of upcoming thriller 'Lou', release date, cast list, everything we know so far

By Web Desk
August 23, 2022
Netflix gears to bring back the thrill and excitement, with its upcoming movie Lou.

On August 22, the streaming giant released the trailer for the upcoming Anna Foerster action-thriller movie Lou, which will be released on September 23, 2022.


Cast List:

  • Allison Janney Lou
  • Logan Marshall-Green
  • Greyston Holt
  • Matt Craven
  • Toby Levins
  • Marci T. House
  • Jaycie Dotin
  • Roman Mitichyan
  • Ridley Asha Bateman
  • Andres Collantes


Lou depicts the story of a woman played by Allison Janney, who has settled into normalcy after leaving a life of peril behind her. However, everything changes when the mother of an abducted girl played by Smollett, asks her for help in bringing the child home.

To pull this off, the duo will take extreme risks, endure a brutal storm, and push themselves past their physical and mental limitations.


Watch the Trailer: 