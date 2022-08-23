Netflix Upcoming Movie 'Lou', Trailer, release date, cast list, and more

Netflix gears to bring back the thrill and excitement, with its upcoming movie Lou.
On August 22, the streaming giant released the trailer for the upcoming Anna Foerster action-thriller movie Lou, which will be released on September 23, 2022.
Lou depicts the story of a woman played by Allison Janney, who has settled into normalcy after leaving a life of peril behind her. However, everything changes when the mother of an abducted girl played by Smollett, asks her for help in bringing the child home.
To pull this off, the duo will take extreme risks, endure a brutal storm, and push themselves past their physical and mental limitations.
