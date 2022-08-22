Ben Affleck opts for casual look as he gets papped with best friend Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez’s fairytale wedding to Ben Affleck was nothing less than a dream.

After their dreamy nuptials, Ben was spotted leaving Georgia on a private jet on Sunday with his best friend Matt Damon, 51, and his wife and children but guess what his new bride JLo did not accompany them.



Ben donned a dark blue T-shirt and jeans on the tarmac, as well as black and white trainers.

Joining the longtime couple were their children - Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 11.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Matt's and Ben's friendship dates back to their childhood when they grew up together in Massachusetts.

Since then they've both achieved massive success in the entertainment industry, collaborating multiple times on blockbusters.

Matt and Ben worked together on 2021's The Last Duel, a medieval film by Ridley Scott. Long before that, the two earned an Oscar for their 1997 script Good Will Hunting.



