Queen could get ‘frustrated’ amid William and Harry’s tensions

Queen could get fed up with Prince William and Prince Harry feuding amid a series of recent events, claimed a commentator.

In her column for News.com.au, royal expert Daniella Elser said: “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further."

Elser continued: "Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet.

"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach the boiling point?"

The expert said the fans could see "an irked Queen ready to strike" or "a frustrated Queen who would like to ring a neck or two".