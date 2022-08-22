Queen keeps penknife in purse as 'throwback to her girl guide days'

The Queen reportedly keeps a penknife in her purse as a ‘throwback to her days as a girl guide.”

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, who penned What’s in the Queen’s Handbag And Other Royal Secrets, told Hello Magazine: “Treats for her much-loved corgis; sometimes a crossword cut from a newspaper by a servant in case she has time to kill; a penknife, a diary and a small camera”.

Queen Elizabeth II was registered as a Guide at the age of 11 because her parents - King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, wanted her to have a normal upbringing.

The troop of 20 guides and 14 Brownies – including children of the royal household and its employees, created the 1st Buckingham Palace Guide Company.

The summerhouse in the garden of the Palace was transformed into the company’s headquarters.

Moreover, according to various sources, Queen’s bag also has her glasses, mint lozenges, a fountain pen, and a "metal make-up case” which was reportedly gifted by the late Prince Philip.