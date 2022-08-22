Casey Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez as he welcomes her into 'dysfunctional' family

Casey Affleck showered love on his brother Ben Affleck's new wife Jennifer Lopez as he welcomed his sister-in-law into his "dysfunctional" family.

The Manchester by the Sea star could not attend the three-day wedding bash the lovebirds planned for their close friends and family in Georgia.

While out for coffee in Los Angeles on the morning of Ben and JLo’s nuptials, Casey was asked why he was not in attendance at his brother’s wedding.

"I have other things,” the actor told Page Six before entering and SUV and driving off.

However, a source told People Magazine that Casey couldn’t attend the event "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home."

Now, Casey is all praise for the new addition to his family in an Instagram post while also dismissing rumours of a possible feud between the brothers.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote with an old picture of him with the newlyweds when they used to date back in the 2000s.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey added. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

Before concluding, the Oscar winner added, “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”







