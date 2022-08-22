Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's dreamy nuptials in Georgia: 'JLo was ecstatic'

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged their wedding vows once again in presence of their close friends and family members in a lavish ceremony in Georgia.

The lovebirds, who previously tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, were accompanied by their kids, whom they share with their former partners.

Affleck kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and JLo twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 14, all were present to witness their parents’ union.

As reported earlier by various media outlets, the ceremony was officiated by life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty and the event was a star studded affair with the couple’s artists friends in presence.

"At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water," an insider told E! News. "It was very romantic and classic.”

“They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all," the source shared.





The Marry Me actor and the Argo star broke the stereotypes by their all white -themed wedding as all guests wore stunning white dresses along with the bride and groom themselves.

Lopez turned heads with her breathtakingly beautiful custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured a feather skirt with a gorgeous ruffled train and short sleeves – figure-hugging silhouette.

Meanwhile, Affleck looked handsome in matching white tuxedo jacket, along with black pants and black shoes.





The guest list for the three-day ceremony included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Jason Mewes, a.k.a. Jay and Silent Bob, plus agent Patrick Whitesell and wife Pia Miller and Jimmy Kimmel.

The guests were entertained with a gorgeous firework display and live music at the event.