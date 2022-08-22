Johnny Depp warned witnesses against talking of Amber Heard’s injuries: ‘Consequences!’

Johnny Depp is being called out for allegedly attempting to block expert testimony from Amber Heard’s psychiatrist who believed that she was “in fact a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr Depp”
This allegation has come after being cited in “Mr Depp’s Motion in Limine No. 23” which called for the denial of Dr Amy Banks's testimony.
For those unversed, page 103 of the 965 document states, “Dr Banks testified that Ms Heard told her she was abused by Mr Depp in front of Mr Depp without contradiction.”
It called to brand Dr Banks' claims as ‘reliable’ and includes an extract from her testimony where she assured, “What I can tell you without a doubt is that Amber Heard told me that Johnny Depp was involved in violence with her when he was using substances particularly, that she would fight back. And those statements were made, also, in front of Mr Depp without anybody contradicting them.”
Casey Affleck showers love on Jennifer Lopez while welcoming her into his family, says 'you are a gem'
Valerie Bertinelli speaks about body weight and crash diet on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘fearful of more ridicule’ after facing backlash over ‘Pearl’
The star posed for a snap with her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband Justin...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tied the knot again in presence of their kids and close friends in Georgia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to make a Kardashian move with a second wedding