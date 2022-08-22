Olivia Rodrigo, DJ Zack Bia parted ways after months of dating

File Footage

Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia have called it quits after romancing for few months due to their work schedules and different social circles.



An insider spilled to Us weekly that the Déjà vu singer and Bia were not in a serious relationship and only dated each other casually.

“Their relationship sort of fizzled,” the source told the outlet. “They were casually dating but haven't spent time together in a while.”

“There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups,” the insider added.

The former flames sparked dating rumours after they were spotted hanging out together at Super Bowl party back in February 2022.

Following which, a source told People Magazine that the duo “has been dating since the Super Bowl and they really like each other.”

Despite not confirming their romance to the media and keeping it low-key, the pair was often captured while engaged in PDA throughout their relationship.