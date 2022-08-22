Royal expert expresses hope for Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation

Royal expert Robert Hardman has raised the possibility of reconciliation between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, who are struggling to maintain their once-close relationship.



He told AFP, "Obviously they are estranged but they are brothers, this is a family."

The author of this year´s "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II" also praised Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s "dignified role" when they came back to Britain for the Jubilee and visited Queen Elizabeth.

Robert Hardman said, "To me, that looks like a move towards semi-regular trips back to the UK."

"And each time that happens, things just gradually become less fraught."

Talking about Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, he said "The book is going to be very explosive."

"I expect it to be extremely harsh on the media, fairly harsh on the palace establishment.

"I´d be very surprised if he starts making family relations any worse," he added, in contrast to much of the speculation.