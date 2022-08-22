Kourtney Kardashian enjoys at pool with son as Scott Disick survives car accident

Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign enjoyed sunny day at pool while her former partner Scott Disick has reportedly sustained minor injuries after getting into a single-car accident on Sunday.
The Daily Mail, quoting TMZ, reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star refused medical attention from paramedics after the accident near Calabasas on Sunday.
Scott reportedly sustained a minor cut to his head and is expected to be okay.
According to some reports, the reality TV star sustained injuries in a car accident on the same day his former girlfriend Kourtney and their youngest son Reign spent Sunday in pool.
Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her Sunday vibes with Reign.
She posted adorable pool photos with caption, “Happy Sunday! Kourtney and Reign.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck say 'I do' again
World premier of 'House of the Dragon' held
Morgan flays Gwyneth Paltrow after her lifestyle brand Goop shares content referring to men in unusual ways
Kim Kardashian feels no guilt over crime, saying "they should be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it"
Kim Kardashian has a reason to dislike owning valuable jewelry
"Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed...